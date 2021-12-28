Ambow Education (NYSEAMERICAN:AMBO) Shares Up 0.5%

Ambow Education Holding Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:AMBO) shares shot up 0.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.02 and last traded at $0.98. 44,160 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 1,210,591 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.97.

The stock has a market capitalization of $22.74 million, a PE ratio of -2.12 and a beta of -18.39.

Get Ambow Education alerts:

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Ambow Education stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ambow Education Holding Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:AMBO) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Ambow Education at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Ambow Education Holding Ltd. engages in the provision of educational and career enhancement services and products through integrated offline and online channels. It operates through the K-12 Schools, and CP and CE Programs segments. The K-12 Schools segment delivers educational services for K-12 programs including school education, international education programs, and online educational offerings.

Featured Article: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Ambow Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambow Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.