AMEN Properties (OTCMKTS:AMEN) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $395.82

AMEN Properties, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMEN) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $395.82 and traded as low as $375.00. AMEN Properties shares last traded at $375.00, with a volume of 100 shares changing hands.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $395.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $391.81.

AMEN Properties Company Profile (OTCMKTS:AMEN)

AMEN Properties, Inc engages in owning a portfolio of cash-producing properties, including real estate, and oil and gas interests. The company was founded in January 1997 and is headquartered in Richardson, TX.

