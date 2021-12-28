AMEPAY (AME) Price Tops $0.0079 on Top Exchanges

AMEPAY (CURRENCY:AME) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 28th. One AMEPAY coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0079 or 0.00000017 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. AMEPAY has a market cap of $1.98 million and approximately $59,375.00 worth of AMEPAY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, AMEPAY has traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002093 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001807 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.13 or 0.00058857 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,800.59 or 0.07953113 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.34 or 0.00076055 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $47,829.52 or 1.00088048 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.08 or 0.00052489 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00008118 BTC.

AMEPAY Profile

AMEPAY launched on June 4th, 2020. AMEPAY’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins. AMEPAY’s official Twitter account is @ame_pay

According to CryptoCompare, “AMEPAY is an upcoming payment solution provider that aims to harness the power of blockchain technology and cryptocurrency to offer merchants and customers around the world a completely decentralized and optimized transaction mechanism. “

Buying and Selling AMEPAY

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AMEPAY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AMEPAY should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AMEPAY using one of the exchanges listed above.

