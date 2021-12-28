American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank decreased its position in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,213 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 10,473 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank owned 0.06% of American Eagle Outfitters worth $2,792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters in the second quarter valued at approximately $9,783,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 68.8% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 903,244 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $33,898,000 after buying an additional 368,232 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the second quarter worth approximately $1,133,000. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC grew its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 16.7% during the third quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 207,243 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $5,347,000 after buying an additional 29,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the second quarter worth approximately $53,000.

AEO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Cfra cut American Eagle Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $37.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $38.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.00.

In other American Eagle Outfitters news, insider Jennifer M. Foyle sold 30,305 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total value of $848,843.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Steven A. Davis bought 3,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.55 per share, for a total transaction of $103,545.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 8.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American Eagle Outfitters stock opened at $24.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.64 and a 200-day moving average of $29.42. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a one year low of $19.70 and a one year high of $38.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 1.38.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 37.04%. American Eagle Outfitters’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.00%.

American Eagle Outfitters Profile

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc is a multi-brand specialty retailer, which offers an assortment of apparel and accessories for men and women under the American Eagle Outfitters brand, and intimates, apparel and personal care products for women under the Aerie brand. The firm operates stores in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Hong Kong, China and the United Kingdom.

