American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Purchased by Beck Mack & Oliver LLC

Beck Mack & Oliver LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 311,519 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,357 shares during the quarter. American Express comprises 1.4% of Beck Mack & Oliver LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $52,189,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AXP. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 111.1% during the third quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 190 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in American Express by 99.0% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 201 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 37.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 230 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 30.8% in the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 255 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of American Express by 60.7% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 315 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.78% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Anna Marrs sold 26,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.22, for a total value of $4,467,814.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

AXP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of American Express in a report on Monday, August 30th. Stephens upped their price objective on American Express from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on American Express from $193.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of American Express from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of American Express from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $178.78.

AXP traded up $0.22 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $164.61. 5,266 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,403,059. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $170.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $168.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The company has a market capitalization of $127.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.25. American Express has a 1 year low of $112.10 and a 1 year high of $189.03.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.47. American Express had a return on equity of 28.48% and a net margin of 19.54%. The company had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. American Express’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that American Express will post 9.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.97%.

American Express Profile

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

