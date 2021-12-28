Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Shares Acquired by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 498.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,217 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $3,557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 165.4% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 9,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,254,000 after purchasing an additional 5,645 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 13,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,236,000 after purchasing an additional 2,025 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 235,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,573,000 after purchasing an additional 37,409 shares during the period. National Pension Service lifted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 176,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658 shares during the period. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 1,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.97% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial stock opened at $307.39 on Tuesday. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $185.71 and a 52-week high of $312.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.58 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $299.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $274.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.49 by $0.42. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 17.39% and a return on equity of 45.09%. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 22.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is 24.38%.

In related news, insider John R. Hutt sold 668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.61, for a total value of $202,143.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 15,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.37, for a total transaction of $4,833,686.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,786 shares of company stock valued at $14,799,895 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AMP. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $312.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $328.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $317.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $298.90.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

