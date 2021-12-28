Ames National (NASDAQ:ATLO) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $24.31

Ames National Co. (NASDAQ:ATLO) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.31 and traded as high as $24.50. Ames National shares last traded at $24.40, with a volume of 5,621 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $221.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.98.

Ames National (NASDAQ:ATLO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $17.33 million for the quarter. Ames National had a net margin of 33.01% and a return on equity of 11.42%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 31st. Ames National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.85%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Ames National by 27.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 41,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $951,000 after acquiring an additional 8,807 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ames National during the third quarter valued at about $438,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ames National during the third quarter valued at about $371,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Ames National by 7.2% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 1,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Ames National by 16.2% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 170,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,963,000 after acquiring an additional 23,775 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.21% of the company’s stock.

Ames National Company Profile (NASDAQ:ATLO)

Ames National Corp. operates as a bank holding company. Its lending activities consist primarily of short-term and medium-term commercial and agricultural real estate loans, residential real estate loans, agricultural and business operating loans and lines of credit, equipment loans, vehicle loans, personal loans and lines of credit, home improvement loans and origination of mortgage loans for sale into the secondary market.

