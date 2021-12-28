AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eleven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $152.10.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AME. Mizuho began coverage on AMETEK in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $159.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on AMETEK from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on AMETEK from $154.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Loop Capital started coverage on AMETEK in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th.

NYSE AME opened at $145.33 on Tuesday. AMETEK has a fifty-two week low of $106.96 and a fifty-two week high of $145.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $138.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $33.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.30.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 17.01% and a net margin of 17.73%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that AMETEK will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 8th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 7th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.05%.

In other AMETEK news, CEO David A. Zapico sold 69,803 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.49, for a total transaction of $9,736,820.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP William D. Eginton sold 27,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.82, for a total transaction of $3,822,259.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 157,602 shares of company stock valued at $22,038,216 in the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. abrdn plc grew its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 220.5% in the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 311,573 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,596,000 after buying an additional 214,370 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its stake in AMETEK by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 2,718 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in AMETEK by 44.2% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 285,528 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,117,000 after purchasing an additional 87,465 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in AMETEK by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 152,505 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,912,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA FSB boosted its stake in AMETEK by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 107,730 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,360,000 after purchasing an additional 2,587 shares during the period. 85.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments and Electromechanical. The Electronic Instruments segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

