Amica Retiree Medical Trust Has $5.10 Million Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Amica Retiree Medical Trust lowered its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 30.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,908 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 836 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up 4.6% of Amica Retiree Medical Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Amica Retiree Medical Trust’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter valued at $2,870,493,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 102.6% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,258,061 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,400,261,000 after purchasing an additional 637,153 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 232,278.4% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 625,098 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 624,829 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 588.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 579,641 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,415,362,000 after purchasing an additional 495,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 21.3% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,742,830 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,255,625,000 after purchasing an additional 306,146 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. Bank of America increased their price objective on Alphabet from $3,150.00 to $3,210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Alphabet in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, November 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,206.38.

GOOGL stock opened at $2,958.13 on Tuesday. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,696.10 and a twelve month high of $3,019.33. The company has a market cap of $1.96 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,906.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,761.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $23.13 by $4.86. The firm had revenue of $53.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.80 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $16.40 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 EPS for the current year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

