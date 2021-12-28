Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) Reaches New 12-Month High at $22.95

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $22.95 and last traded at $22.86, with a volume of 2735 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.87.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AMPH shares. TheStreet raised shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 3.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.64. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.75 and a beta of 0.67.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $112.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.00 million. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 12.28%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Amphastar Pharmaceuticals news, CFO William J. Peters sold 1,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.40, for a total value of $39,065.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO William J. Peters sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.33, for a total transaction of $213,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,104 shares of company stock worth $848,223. 28.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMPH. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 253.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 2,534 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 14.6% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.49% of the company’s stock.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:AMPH)

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, market, and sale of technically challenging and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products. It operates through Finished Pharmaceutical Products and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Products segments. The Finished Pharmaceutical Products segment manufactures, markets, and distributes Primatene Mist, enoxaparin, naloxone, phytonadione, lidocaine, and other critical and non-critical care drugs.

