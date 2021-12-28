AMTD International (NYSE:HKIB) Sets New 52-Week Low at $3.08

AMTD International Inc. (NYSE:HKIB) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $3.08 and last traded at $3.11, with a volume of 2553 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.16.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.00.

About AMTD International (NYSE:HKIB)

AMTD International, Inc is an investment holding company, which engages in the strategic investments. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Asset Management and Strategic Investment. The Investment Banking segment assists customers in raising funds through equity and debt financing, providing underwriting for initial public offerings, private placements and debt issuances and providing financial advisory services.

