Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) is Absher Wealth Management LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Absher Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 125,371 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 4,196 shares during the period. Analog Devices makes up 3.9% of Absher Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Absher Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $20,997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 2nd quarter worth about $696,224,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 3rd quarter worth about $386,491,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 2nd quarter worth about $256,370,000. Robeco Schweiz AG boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 323.7% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 1,631,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $273,227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246,400 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 87.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,071,256 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $356,588,000 after purchasing an additional 964,538 shares during the period. 99.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ADI traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $175.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,699,087. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $179.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $171.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.94. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $142.25 and a 1-year high of $191.95.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 19.00% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is currently 74.80%.

In related news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.09, for a total transaction of $1,680,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bruce R. Evans bought 8,001 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $164.98 per share, with a total value of $1,320,004.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,636 shares of company stock valued at $6,940,012. 0.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $192.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.30.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

Featured Article: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.