Analysts Anticipate Broadwind, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN) to Announce -$0.19 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Broadwind, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN) to report earnings per share of ($0.19) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Broadwind’s earnings. Broadwind posted earnings of ($0.12) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 58.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Broadwind will report full-year earnings of ($0.69) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.46) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.73) to ($0.19). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Broadwind.

Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The industrial products company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $40.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.67 million. Broadwind had a negative return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 3.11%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Johnson Rice cut shares of Broadwind from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Broadwind from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Grace & White Inc. NY lifted its holdings in shares of Broadwind by 9.7% in the third quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 1,494,119 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,870,000 after purchasing an additional 132,580 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Broadwind by 6.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 728,069 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,298,000 after purchasing an additional 44,111 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Broadwind by 28.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 463,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,101,000 after buying an additional 103,762 shares during the period. Invenomic Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Broadwind during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,570,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Broadwind during the third quarter worth about $560,000. 27.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Broadwind stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1.97. The company had a trading volume of 267,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 530,403. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.26. Broadwind has a twelve month low of $1.90 and a twelve month high of $12.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $38.38 million, a P/E ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 1.41.

About Broadwind

Broadwind, Inc is engaged in the manufacture of structures, equipment, and components for clean tech and other specialized applications. It operates through the following business segments: Heavy Fabrications, Gearing and Industrial Solutions. The Heavy Fabrications segment provides fabrications to customers in industrial markets.

