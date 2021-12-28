Analysts Anticipate First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) Will Announce Earnings of $1.19 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.19 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for First Internet Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.15 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.22. First Internet Bancorp posted earnings of $1.12 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th.

On average, analysts expect that First Internet Bancorp will report full year earnings of $4.76 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.72 to $4.79. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $4.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.37 to $4.77. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for First Internet Bancorp.

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $28.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.10 million. First Internet Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 27.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on INBK shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on First Internet Bancorp from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Internet Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price objective on First Internet Bancorp from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:INBK traded down $0.27 on Tuesday, reaching $46.36. 25,280 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,865. First Internet Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $27.33 and a fifty-two week high of $46.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.14. The stock has a market cap of $456.83 million, a PE ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. First Internet Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 5.12%.

In other First Internet Bancorp news, CEO David B. Becker bought 10,000 shares of First Internet Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $43.25 per share, for a total transaction of $432,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 7.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ibex Investors LLC acquired a new position in First Internet Bancorp during the second quarter worth $21,875,000. Connors Investor Services Inc. acquired a new position in First Internet Bancorp during the second quarter worth $3,421,000. LSV Asset Management increased its position in First Internet Bancorp by 52.0% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 146,127 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,556,000 after buying an additional 50,012 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in First Internet Bancorp by 34.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 161,732 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,010,000 after buying an additional 41,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its position in First Internet Bancorp by 8.8% during the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 426,597 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,216,000 after buying an additional 34,673 shares during the last quarter. 69.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Internet Bancorp Company Profile

First Internet Bancorp engages in the provision of online commercial and retail banking products and services. It offers first-lien residential mortgage loans, consumer loans and credit cards & CRE loans in Indiana and other parts of the midwest in the form of office, retail, industrial, and multifamily loans, with credit tenant lease financing.

