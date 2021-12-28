Analysts Anticipate S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.02 Billion

Equities research analysts expect S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) to post $2.02 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for S&P Global’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.03 billion and the lowest is $2.01 billion. S&P Global reported sales of $1.87 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that S&P Global will report full-year sales of $8.22 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.16 billion to $8.24 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $8.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.56 billion to $8.77 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for S&P Global.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $3.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 260.75% and a net margin of 34.72%. S&P Global’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.85 earnings per share.

SPGI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on S&P Global from $483.00 to $508.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on S&P Global from $476.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on S&P Global from $457.00 to $497.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $469.80.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,373,399 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $583,544,000 after acquiring an additional 31,627 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 4,761 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,240,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,191 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Homrich & Berg raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 1,594 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $677,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,416 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,524,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 91.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:SPGI opened at $478.10 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.22 billion, a PE ratio of 41.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.99. S&P Global has a twelve month low of $303.50 and a twelve month high of $484.21. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $462.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $440.49.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 24th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 26.55%.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

