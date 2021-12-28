Analysts Expect Adamis Pharmaceuticals Co. (NASDAQ:ADMP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.82 Million

Equities analysts expect that Adamis Pharmaceuticals Co. (NASDAQ:ADMP) will announce $2.82 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Adamis Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.34 million and the lowest is $1.30 million. Adamis Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $3.64 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 22.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Adamis Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $13.13 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $10.20 million to $16.06 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $21.23 million, with estimates ranging from $9.80 million to $32.66 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Adamis Pharmaceuticals.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $0.76 million during the quarter. Adamis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 458.77% and a negative return on equity of 126.38%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ADMP shares. Dawson James reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADMP. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Adamis Pharmaceuticals by 145.6% in the 2nd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 143,382 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 85,000 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals by 45.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,742,498 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,016,000 after purchasing an additional 854,184 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals by 261.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 42,900 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 31,036 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.86% of the company’s stock.

ADMP stock opened at $0.63 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.99. Adamis Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.48 and a 1 year high of $2.34.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and sale of pharmaceutical, specialty biopharmaceutical, and other drug products. The company provides products in various therapeutic areas, including allergy, respiratory, opioid overdose, and erectile dysfunction markets.

