Analysts Expect Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $18.41 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED) to post $18.41 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Sharps Compliance’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $19.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $17.50 million. Sharps Compliance posted sales of $17.01 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Sharps Compliance will report full year sales of $65.83 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $62.20 million to $68.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $69.77 million, with estimates ranging from $68.01 million to $71.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Sharps Compliance.

Get Sharps Compliance alerts:

Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.01). Sharps Compliance had a return on equity of 22.68% and a net margin of 16.03%. The business had revenue of $13.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SMED shares. Barrington Research reissued an “in-line” rating on shares of Sharps Compliance in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. HC Wainwright reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Sharps Compliance in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sharps Compliance from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Sharps Compliance from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Sharps Compliance by 156.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 129,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 78,838 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in Sharps Compliance by 263.2% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 268,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,220,000 after acquiring an additional 194,500 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in Sharps Compliance by 43.9% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 256,849 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,124,000 after acquiring an additional 78,348 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Sharps Compliance by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 3,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Sharps Compliance in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,078,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SMED stock opened at $7.18 on Tuesday. Sharps Compliance has a 12-month low of $6.64 and a 12-month high of $18.67. The company has a market capitalization of $138.06 million, a P/E ratio of 9.97 and a beta of -0.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.77. The company has a quick ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

About Sharps Compliance

Sharps Compliance Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare waste management services including medical, pharmaceutical, and hazardous. It focuses on developing management solutions for medical waste and unused dispensed medications generated by small and medium quantity generators. The company was founded in November 1992 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Article: Forex

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sharps Compliance (SMED)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sharps Compliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sharps Compliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.