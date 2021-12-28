Analysts Expect Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) to Announce $0.09 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) will announce $0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Snap’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.11 and the lowest is $0.07. Snap also reported earnings per share of $0.09 in the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Snap.

Get Snap alerts:

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.06. Snap had a negative net margin of 16.72% and a negative return on equity of 23.65%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.14) earnings per share.

SNAP has been the topic of several research reports. Guggenheim reiterated an “average” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Snap in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Snap to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Snap from $88.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Truist dropped their price objective on shares of Snap from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on shares of Snap from $80.00 to $66.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.09.

In other news, insider Jeremi Gorman sold 36,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.85, for a total transaction of $1,629,624.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Derek Andersen sold 15,773 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.03, for a total transaction of $726,031.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,465,225 shares of company stock valued at $81,361,281.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in Snap by 579.6% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Snap in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in Snap in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Snap by 305.8% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of Snap by 50.5% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.49% of the company’s stock.

SNAP traded down $0.96 on Tuesday, hitting $47.68. 388,582 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,276,016. The firm has a market cap of $76.76 billion, a PE ratio of -113.52 and a beta of 1.09. Snap has a twelve month low of $42.96 and a twelve month high of $83.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $52.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.67. The company has a current ratio of 5.53, a quick ratio of 5.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Snap Company Profile

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

Featured Story: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Snap (SNAP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.