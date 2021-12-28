Analysts Expect TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) to Post $0.60 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) will report $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for TowneBank’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.56 to $0.63. TowneBank reported earnings per share of $0.69 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TowneBank will report full year earnings of $3.00 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.97 to $3.03. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $2.28. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover TowneBank.

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $170.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.02 million. TowneBank had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 30.46%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded TowneBank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st.

TOWN traded up $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.90. 232,178 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 159,169. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 1.04. TowneBank has a fifty-two week low of $21.76 and a fifty-two week high of $34.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.98.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. TowneBank’s dividend payout ratio is 25.81%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in TowneBank by 5.8% during the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 74,496 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,266,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC boosted its holdings in TowneBank by 0.7% during the second quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 607,777 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,489,000 after purchasing an additional 4,388 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in TowneBank during the third quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in TowneBank by 45.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 114,388 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,480,000 after purchasing an additional 35,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in TowneBank by 14.4% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,752 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.04% of the company’s stock.

TowneBank Company Profile

TowneBank engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services to individuals and small and medium size businesses. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. The Banking segment offers loan and deposit services to retail and commercial customers. The Realty segment focuses on the provision of residential real estate services and originations of a variety of mortgage loans.

