Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for United Internet (UTDI)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of United Internet (ETR: UTDI) recently:

12/16/2021 – United Internet was given a new €53.00 ($60.23) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research.

12/14/2021 – United Internet was given a new €40.00 ($45.45) price target on by analysts at Hauck and Aufhaeuser.

12/13/2021 – United Internet was given a new €42.00 ($47.73) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

12/10/2021 – United Internet was given a new €39.00 ($44.32) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

12/10/2021 – United Internet was given a new €35.90 ($40.80) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

12/10/2021 – United Internet was given a new €55.00 ($62.50) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research.

11/17/2021 – United Internet was given a new €55.00 ($62.50) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research.

11/10/2021 – United Internet was given a new €36.00 ($40.91) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

11/10/2021 – United Internet was given a new €45.00 ($51.14) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

11/9/2021 – United Internet was given a new €39.00 ($44.32) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

11/9/2021 – United Internet was given a new €55.00 ($62.50) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research.

11/5/2021 – United Internet was given a new €35.90 ($40.80) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

10/29/2021 – United Internet was given a new €55.00 ($62.50) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research.

Shares of UTDI traded up €0.11 ($0.13) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching €34.91 ($39.67). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 101,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 315,722. The business has a fifty day moving average of €33.56 and a 200 day moving average of €34.42. The company has a market cap of $6.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.47. United Internet AG has a 1 year low of €31.35 ($35.63) and a 1 year high of €39.34 ($44.70). The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.13.

United Internet AG, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet service provider (ISP). It operates through Consumer Access, Business Access, Consumer Applications, and Business Applications segments. The company offers landline-based broadband and mobile internet products, including home networks, online storage, telephony, and IPTV; and telecommunication products ranging from fiber-optic direct connections to tailored ICT solutions, which include voice, data, and network solutions, as well as infrastructure services to national and international carriers and ISPs.

