Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Couchbase (BASE)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Couchbase (NASDAQ: BASE):

12/27/2021 – Couchbase was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $26.00 price target on the stock.

12/21/2021 – Couchbase was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

12/17/2021 – Couchbase was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $25.00 price target on the stock.

12/14/2021 – Couchbase was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

12/9/2021 – Couchbase was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $31.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, "Couchbase Inc. provides software solutions. The Company offers cloud database for business applications on platform which delivers unmatched versatility, performance, scalability and financial value across cloud, on-premises, hybrid, distributed cloud and edge computing deployments. Couchbase Inc. is based in Santa Clara, United States. "

12/8/2021 – Couchbase had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $52.00 to $41.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/8/2021 – Couchbase had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $50.00 to $44.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/8/2021 – Couchbase had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $49.00 to $42.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/6/2021 – Couchbase had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $53.00 to $43.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/2/2021 – Couchbase was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

11/29/2021 – Couchbase was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $35.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ BASE opened at $23.89 on Tuesday. Couchbase Inc has a fifty-two week low of $21.01 and a fifty-two week high of $52.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.61.

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $30.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.42 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.84) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Couchbase Inc will post -2.37 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BASE. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new position in shares of Couchbase in the third quarter worth $33,534,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in Couchbase in the third quarter valued at $31,974,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in Couchbase in the third quarter valued at $21,768,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Couchbase in the third quarter valued at $18,290,000. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in Couchbase in the third quarter valued at $10,863,000. 11.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Couchbase Inc provides software solutions. The Company offers cloud database for business applications on platform which delivers unmatched versatility, performance, scalability and financial value across cloud, on-premises, hybrid, distributed cloud and edge computing deployments. Couchbase Inc is based in Santa Clara, United States.

