Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Cronos Group (CRON)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Cronos Group (NASDAQ: CRON) in the last few weeks:

12/27/2021 – Cronos Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating. According to Zacks, "Cronos Group, Inc. engages in the investment in firms which are licensed to produce and sell medical marijuana. Its portfolio includes In The Zone, Peace Naturals, Whistler Medical Marijuana Co., ABcann, Hydropothecary, Vert Medical and Evergreen Medicinal Supply. Cronos Group Inc., formerly known as PharmaCan Capital Corp., is headquartered in Toronto, Canada. "

12/17/2021 – Cronos Group had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a $14.00 price target on the stock.

12/14/2021 – Cronos Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

12/13/2021 – Cronos Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $4.75 price target on the stock.

12/8/2021 – Cronos Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

12/3/2021 – Cronos Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $5.00 price target on the stock.

11/30/2021 – Cronos Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

11/24/2021 – Cronos Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

11/22/2021 – Cronos Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $5.50 price target on the stock.

11/18/2021 – Cronos Group is now covered by analysts at Barclays PLC. They set an “underweight” rating and a $5.50 price target on the stock.

11/18/2021 – Cronos Group is now covered by analysts at Bank of America Co.. They set an “underperform” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ CRON traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.96. 3,082,222 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,499,967. Cronos Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.88 and a 1-year high of $15.83. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of -9.66 and a beta of 1.70.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in Cronos Group by 1,400.0% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cronos Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Cronos Group by 366.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 5,684 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cronos Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cronos Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $87,000. 13.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cronos Group, Inc engages in the production and distribution of cannabis. Its brands include PEACE NATURALS, COVE, Spinach, Lord Jones, and PEACE+. The company was founded by Lorne Michael Gertner and Paul Rosen on August 21, 2012 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

