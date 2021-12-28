Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Neurocrine Biosciences (NBIX)

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ: NBIX) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

12/8/2021 – Neurocrine Biosciences had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $140.00 to $154.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/8/2021 – Neurocrine Biosciences was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Neurocrine Biosciences is a neuroscience-based company focused on the discovery and development of novel therapeutics for neuropsychiatric, neuroinflammatory and neurodegenerative diseases and disorders. The company’s neuroscience, endocrine and immunology disciplines provide a unique biological understanding of the molecular interaction between central nervous, immune and endocrine systems for the development of therapeutic interventions for anxiety, depression, insomnia, stroke, malignant brain tumors, multiple sclerosis, obesity and diabetes. “

12/8/2021 – Neurocrine Biosciences had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $139.00 price target on the stock.

12/8/2021 – Neurocrine Biosciences had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $127.00 to $129.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/18/2021 – Neurocrine Biosciences is now covered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. They set an “underperform” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock.

11/17/2021 – Neurocrine Biosciences was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $124.00 price target on the stock.

11/16/2021 – Neurocrine Biosciences was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating.

11/2/2021 – Neurocrine Biosciences had its price target raised by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $117.00 to $123.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/2/2021 – Neurocrine Biosciences had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $163.00 to $150.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/2/2021 – Neurocrine Biosciences had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $130.00 to $119.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/2/2021 – Neurocrine Biosciences had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $99.00 to $103.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/2/2021 – Neurocrine Biosciences had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $132.00 to $127.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NBIX stock opened at $84.49 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.45 and a quick ratio of 4.34. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $78.31 and a 1-year high of $120.27. The company has a market cap of $8.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.49 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.03.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.28). Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 35.89% and a net margin of 41.59%. The firm had revenue of $296.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.62) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Dimitri E. Grigoriadis sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.81, for a total transaction of $838,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Julie Cooke sold 987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total value of $100,407.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 15,632 shares of company stock valued at $1,600,048 over the last quarter. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NBIX. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $910,000 after buying an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 45.7% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 5,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,781 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 21,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,126,000 after purchasing an additional 4,753 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 91,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,858,000 after purchasing an additional 2,474 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc is a neuroscience-focused, biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops and intends to commercialize drugs for the treatment of neurological and endocrine related diseases and disorders. The firm’s product includes INGREZZA. The company was founded by Kevin C. Gorman and Wylie W.

