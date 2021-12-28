Analyzing Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) & First Advantage (NYSE:FA)

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) and First Advantage (NYSE:FA) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Trip.com Group and First Advantage’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Trip.com Group $2.81 billion 5.01 -$491.00 million $0.33 71.18 First Advantage N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

First Advantage has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Trip.com Group.

Profitability

This table compares Trip.com Group and First Advantage’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trip.com Group 6.29% 0.43% 0.23% First Advantage N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

68.9% of Trip.com Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.1% of First Advantage shares are held by institutional investors. 23.0% of Trip.com Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Trip.com Group and First Advantage, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Trip.com Group 0 2 9 0 2.82 First Advantage 0 0 8 0 3.00

Trip.com Group currently has a consensus price target of $44.82, indicating a potential upside of 90.80%. First Advantage has a consensus price target of $24.64, indicating a potential upside of 32.99%. Given Trip.com Group’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Trip.com Group is more favorable than First Advantage.

Summary

Trip.com Group beats First Advantage on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Trip.com Group Company Profile

Trip.com Group Ltd. engages in the provision of travel-related services. It provides hotel accommodations, airline tickets, packaged tours, corporate travel management services, property management systems and advertising services. The company was founded by Jian Zhang Liang, Min Fan, Nan Peng Shen and Qi Ji in June 1999 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

First Advantage Company Profile

First Advantage Corporation provides technology solutions for screening, verifications, safety, and compliance related to human capital worldwide. The company offers pre-onboarding products and solutions, such as criminal background checks, drug/health screening, extended workforce screening, FBI channeling, identity checks and biometric fraud mitigation tools, education/work history verification, driver records and compliance, healthcare credentials, executive screening, and screening products. It also post-onboarding solutions, including criminal records monitoring, healthcare sanctions, motor vehicle records, social media screening, and global sanctions and licenses; and fleet/vehicle compliance, hiring tax credits and incentives, resident/tenant screening, and investigative research. Its products and solutions are used by personnel in recruiting, human resources, risk, compliance, vendor management, safety, and/or security in global enterprises, mid-sized, and small companies. The company was formerly known as Fastball Intermediate, Inc. and changed its name to First Advantage Corporation in March 2021. First Advantage Corporation was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

