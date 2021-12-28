Anchor Protocol Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $13.28 Million (ANC)

Anchor Protocol (CURRENCY:ANC) traded 10.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 28th. Anchor Protocol has a market cap of $634.46 million and $13.28 million worth of Anchor Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Anchor Protocol coin can currently be bought for $3.36 or 0.00007012 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Anchor Protocol has traded 7.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Anchor Protocol alerts:

WINk (WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000248 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00012715 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00004034 BTC.

MAPS (MAPS) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000802 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0423 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00003653 BTC.

Razor Network (RAZOR) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0334 or 0.00000070 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.39 or 0.00032098 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 17.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00003259 BTC.

Anchor Protocol Profile

Anchor Protocol is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Anchor Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 188,702,458 coins. Anchor Protocol’s official Twitter account is @anchor_protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “The Anchor Token (ANC) is Anchor Protocol's governance token. ANC tokens can be deposited to create new governance polls, which can be voted on by users that have staked ANC. ANC is designed to capture a portion of Anchor's yield, allowing its value to scale linearly with Anchor's assets under management (AUM). Anchor distributes protocol fees to ANC stakers pro-rata to their stake, benefitting stakers as adoption of Anchor increases — stakers of ANC are incentivized to propose, discuss, and vote for proposals that further merit the protocol. ANC is also used as incentives to bootstrap borrow demand and initial deposit rate stability. The protocol distributes ANC tokens every block to stablecoin borrowers, proportional to the amount borrowed. “

Anchor Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anchor Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Anchor Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Anchor Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Anchor Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Anchor Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.