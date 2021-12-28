Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $368.46 Million

Equities analysts expect Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) to announce sales of $368.46 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Annaly Capital Management’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $379.92 million and the lowest is $357.00 million. Annaly Capital Management reported sales of $432.86 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 14.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Annaly Capital Management will report full year sales of $1.74 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.73 billion to $1.75 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.41 billion to $1.67 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Annaly Capital Management.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. Annaly Capital Management had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 136.60%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.32 EPS.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NLY shares. Piper Sandler downgraded Annaly Capital Management from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $9.00 to $8.50 in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Barclays cut Annaly Capital Management from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Annaly Capital Management presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.15.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NLY. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 39.6% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 21,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 6,108 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 4.2% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 1,398 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the third quarter valued at approximately $300,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the third quarter valued at approximately $353,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 10.1% during the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Inc. now owns 451,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,800,000 after purchasing an additional 41,453 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.40% of the company’s stock.

NLY stock opened at $8.23 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.58. Annaly Capital Management has a 1-year low of $7.67 and a 1-year high of $9.64. The firm has a market cap of $11.93 billion, a PE ratio of 4.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Annaly Capital Management’s payout ratio is presently 45.36%.

About Annaly Capital Management

Annaly Capital Management, Inc engages in the investment and financing of residential and commercial assets. It operates through the following investment groups: Agency, Residential Credit, Commercial Credit and Middle Market Lending. The Agency group invests in agency mortgage-backed securities. The Residential Credit group involves non-agency residential mortgage assets within securitized products and whole loan markets.

