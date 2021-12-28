ANON Price Hits $0.0220 on Major Exchanges (ANON)

ANON (CURRENCY:ANON) traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 28th. One ANON coin can now be purchased for about $0.0220 or 0.00000046 BTC on popular exchanges. ANON has a market capitalization of $167,345.71 and $321.00 worth of ANON was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ANON has traded up 54% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002088 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000593 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002088 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001791 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.63 or 0.00059770 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00005396 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001211 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002088 BTC.

About ANON

ANON (CRYPTO:ANON) is a coin. ANON’s total supply is 8,554,514 coins and its circulating supply is 7,593,802 coins. ANON’s official Twitter account is @ANON_WeAreANON and its Facebook page is accessible here . ANON’s official website is www.anonfork.io . The Reddit community for ANON is /r/AnonymousBitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ANON is a community-driven privacy cryptocurrency. It was crafted to bring the best of Bitcoin’s code together with its own unique traits and enhanced privacy and utility characteristics from other blockchain technologies. ANON, a.k.a. Anonymous, was originally announced on CNBC’s “Crypto Trader” program in late April, 2018. “

ANON Coin Trading

