Ansell (OTCMKTS:ANSLY) Trading 5.2% Higher

Ansell Limited (OTCMKTS:ANSLY)’s share price traded up 5.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $94.50 and last traded at $94.36. 1,010 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 2,227 shares. The stock had previously closed at $89.69.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.97.

Ansell Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ANSLY)

Ansell Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of gloves and protective personal equipment in the industrial and medical end markets. It operates through the Healthcare and Industrial segment. The Healthcare segment consists of surgical and examination gloves, healthcare safety devices, and active infection prevention products for healthcare patients and single use industrial application gloves.

