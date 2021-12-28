ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) versus Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Head to Head Survey

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) and Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) are both large-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, risk and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

88.3% of ANSYS shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.9% of Dynatrace shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of ANSYS shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of Dynatrace shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

ANSYS has a beta of 1.25, indicating that its stock price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dynatrace has a beta of 1.46, indicating that its stock price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares ANSYS and Dynatrace’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ANSYS $1.68 billion 21.27 $433.89 million $5.31 77.20 Dynatrace $703.51 million 24.79 $75.71 million $0.28 218.54

ANSYS has higher revenue and earnings than Dynatrace. ANSYS is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Dynatrace, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares ANSYS and Dynatrace’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ANSYS 24.92% 12.26% 8.72% Dynatrace 10.09% 10.83% 5.55%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for ANSYS and Dynatrace, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ANSYS 1 5 3 0 2.22 Dynatrace 0 2 19 0 2.90

ANSYS presently has a consensus price target of $326.33, indicating a potential downside of 20.39%. Dynatrace has a consensus price target of $74.50, indicating a potential upside of 21.75%. Given Dynatrace’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Dynatrace is more favorable than ANSYS.

Summary

Dynatrace beats ANSYS on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ANSYS

ANSYS, Inc. engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Japan; Germany; South Korea; France; China; Other EMEA; and Other International. The firm’s solutions include automotive; aerospace and defense; construction; energy; materials and chemical processing; autonomous engineering; and electrification. The company was founded by John A. Swanson in 1970 and is headquartered in Canonsburg, PA.

About Dynatrace

Dynatrace, Inc. offers software intelligence platform, purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. The firm’s platform utilizes artificial intelligence at its core and advanced automation to provide answers, not just data, about the performance of applications, the underlying hybrid cloud infrastructure, and the experience of the customers’ users. It specializes in cloud ecosystem integration, incident and alert management integration, DevOps CI/CD integration, user experience and business intelligence insights. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

