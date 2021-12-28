Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) Shares Acquired by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,038 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,557 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Anthem were worth $16,421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Anthem during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Anthem during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in Anthem during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Anthem during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in Anthem by 111.1% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 95 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Anthem alerts:

Shares of NYSE ANTM opened at $459.52 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Anthem, Inc. has a 52 week low of $286.04 and a 52 week high of $459.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $427.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $396.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.04.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $6.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.37 by $0.42. Anthem had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 16.78%. The firm had revenue of $35.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Anthem, Inc. will post 25.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.29%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Anthem from $486.00 to $561.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Anthem from $408.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Anthem in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “conviction-buy” rating and a $517.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Anthem from $440.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Anthem from $460.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Anthem presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $473.85.

In other Anthem news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 1,150 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.00, for a total transaction of $501,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Anthem Profile

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

Read More: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Anthem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anthem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.