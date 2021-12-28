Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) Reaches New 52-Week High at $459.68

Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $459.68 and last traded at $459.52, with a volume of 313947 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $455.71.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ANTM. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Anthem from $486.00 to $561.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Anthem from $408.00 to $452.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Anthem from $445.00 to $497.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Anthem from $425.00 to $486.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Anthem in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $465.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $473.85.

Get Anthem alerts:

The company has a market cap of $111.53 billion, a PE ratio of 20.62, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $427.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $396.80.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $6.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.37 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $35.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.35 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 4.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.20 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Anthem, Inc. will post 25.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. Anthem’s payout ratio is 20.29%.

In other news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 1,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.00, for a total transaction of $501,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Anthem by 34.8% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 388,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,410,000 after buying an additional 100,310 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Anthem by 7.1% in the second quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 49,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,001,000 after buying an additional 3,292 shares during the last quarter. Homrich & Berg boosted its holdings in shares of Anthem by 15.8% in the second quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 5,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,960,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Anthem by 54.4% in the third quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC now owns 222,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,850,000 after buying an additional 78,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Anthem by 0.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,910,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,219,998,000 after buying an additional 65,981 shares during the last quarter. 88.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Anthem Company Profile (NYSE:ANTM)

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

Further Reading: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Anthem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anthem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.