Antofagasta (LON:ANTO) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,432.86

Posted by on Dec 28th, 2021

Antofagasta plc (LON:ANTO)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,432.86 ($19.26) and traded as low as GBX 1,320 ($17.74). Antofagasta shares last traded at GBX 1,320 ($17.74), with a volume of 136,053 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ANTO shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Antofagasta to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from GBX 1,150 ($15.46) to GBX 1,350 ($18.15) in a report on Friday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 1,060 ($14.25) target price on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Thursday, November 25th. Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,350 ($18.15) target price on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 1,550 ($20.84) price objective on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Antofagasta from GBX 1,100 ($14.79) to GBX 1,050 ($14.11) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,341.11 ($18.03).

The firm has a market cap of £13.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,395.40 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,432.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.80, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.86.

Antofagasta Company Profile (LON:ANTO)

Antofagasta plc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and mining of copper properties in Chile and internationally. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, ZaldÃ­var, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport segments. The company explores for copper concentrates containing by-products, such as molybdenum, gold, and silver; and copper cathodes.

Further Reading: What is a stock split?

Receive News & Ratings for Antofagasta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antofagasta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.