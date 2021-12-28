Anyswap (ANY) Achieves Market Capitalization of $313.75 Million

Anyswap (CURRENCY:ANY) traded down 9.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 28th. One Anyswap coin can now be bought for approximately $16.83 or 0.00035382 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Anyswap has traded 23.5% lower against the US dollar. Anyswap has a market cap of $313.75 million and $25.49 million worth of Anyswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Anyswap Profile

Anyswap’s genesis date was July 20th, 2020. Anyswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,639,320 coins. The official message board for Anyswap is medium.com/@anyswap . The official website for Anyswap is anyswap.exchange/dashboard . Anyswap’s official Twitter account is @AnyswapNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Anyswap is a fully decentralized cross-chain swap protocol, based on Fusion DCRM technology, with automated pricing and liquidity system. Anyswap enables swaps between any coins on any blockchain which uses ECDSA or EdDSA as signature algorithm, including BTC, ETH, USDT, XRP, LTC, FSN, etc. “

Buying and Selling Anyswap

