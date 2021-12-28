Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Stake Raised by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON) by 103.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,551 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in AON were worth $7,196,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AON during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of AON by 286.7% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC raised its holdings in AON by 320.0% during the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in AON during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in AON during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. 98.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Byron Spruell purchased 200 shares of AON stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $296.32 per share, for a total transaction of $59,264.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AON opened at $298.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.75 billion, a PE ratio of 75.74 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $300.29 and a 200-day moving average of $279.37. Aon plc has a 12 month low of $200.65 and a 12 month high of $326.25.

AON (NYSE:AON) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. AON had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 67.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Aon plc will post 11.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. AON’s payout ratio is 51.78%.

Several brokerages recently commented on AON. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on AON in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $313.00 target price on the stock. Atlantic Securities cut shares of AON from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of AON from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of AON from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $321.00 to $326.00 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of AON from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AON presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $302.89.

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

