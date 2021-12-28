Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) General Counsel David O. Watson Sells 1,200 Shares

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) General Counsel David O. Watson sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total transaction of $58,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ APLS traded down $0.54 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.30. 359,054 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,047,482. The company has a current ratio of 5.05, a quick ratio of 5.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.49. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.50 and a 12-month high of $73.00.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($2.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.73) by ($0.55). During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.79) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -8.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APLS. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 67,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,283,000 after buying an additional 12,765 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 13,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 1,112 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 66,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,226,000 after buying an additional 2,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 132,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,399,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on APLS shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 target price (down previously from $46.00) on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.60.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops novel therapeutic compounds. It develops complement immunotherapies for the treatment of complement-dependent autoimmune and inflammatory diseases through APL-2 product. The company was founded by Candace Rose Depp, Pascal Deschatelets, Cedric Francois, Alec Machiels on September 25, 2009 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

