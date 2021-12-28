ApeSwap Finance (BANANA) Achieves Market Capitalization of $86.19 Million

ApeSwap Finance (CURRENCY:BANANA) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 28th. ApeSwap Finance has a market cap of $86.19 million and approximately $2.22 million worth of ApeSwap Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ApeSwap Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $1.01 or 0.00002114 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, ApeSwap Finance has traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002089 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001802 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.30 or 0.00059104 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,786.88 or 0.07908998 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36.64 or 0.00076522 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,835.91 or 0.99906534 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.07 or 0.00052358 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00008143 BTC.

ApeSwap Finance Coin Profile

ApeSwap Finance’s total supply is 85,353,565 coins and its circulating supply is 85,148,145 coins. ApeSwap Finance’s official Twitter account is @ape_swap

ApeSwap Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ApeSwap Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ApeSwap Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ApeSwap Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

