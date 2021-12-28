APIX Price Tops $0.0785 on Major Exchanges (APIX)

APIX (CURRENCY:APIX) traded 4.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 28th. In the last week, APIX has traded 16.5% lower against the US dollar. APIX has a market capitalization of $9.66 million and approximately $311,038.00 worth of APIX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One APIX coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0785 or 0.00000164 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get APIX alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00005400 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002088 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001205 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.80 or 0.00043415 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002084 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00007116 BTC.

APIX Profile

APIX is a coin. It was first traded on October 8th, 2019. APIX’s total supply is 204,047,845 coins and its circulating supply is 123,074,561 coins. APIX’s official Twitter account is @Apis11Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . APIX’s official message board is medium.com/apisplatform . APIX’s official website is apisplatform.io

According to CryptoCompare, “APIS platform aims to encourage users to join its network by lowering the entry boundary of the Blockchain incentive system. Users can join the system with ease, transparently, with high network security. Along with its own APIS Blockchain network, APIS supports other Masternode, PoS, DPoS projects to provide various options to users and chance for network growth to project teams. “

APIX Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as APIX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire APIX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy APIX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for APIX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for APIX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.