Apollon Limassol (APL) Trading 12.5% Higher This Week

Apollon Limassol (CURRENCY:APL) traded down 6.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 28th. Apollon Limassol has a market cap of $553,894.18 and $223,225.00 worth of Apollon Limassol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Apollon Limassol coin can currently be purchased for $2.21 or 0.00004631 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Apollon Limassol has traded 12.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Apollon Limassol alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $107.65 or 0.00226065 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003102 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.12 or 0.00027556 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000617 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $242.94 or 0.00510156 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36.84 or 0.00077369 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000434 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00007816 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000494 BTC.

About Apollon Limassol

Apollon Limassol (APL) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on July 28th, 2018. Apollon Limassol’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 251,179 coins. The official website for Apollon Limassol is www.apollon.com.cy/en . The official message board for Apollon Limassol is www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=undefined . Apollon Limassol’s official Twitter account is @ApolloCurrency

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo is an online decentralized payment platform. Apollo aims to become the first all-in-one cryptocurrency, incorporating every ability that could be beneficial in a digital currency. Furthermore, a crypto wallet is available for the platform users. Apollo Currency (APL) is an Olympus-based protocol cryptocurrency. Its main objective is to become the all-in-one cryptocurrency, powered by the Apollo platform. Official statementInitial Supply30,000,000,000 APLNXT Airdrop Jan 14, 20183,000,000,000 APLBurning8,834,903,469 APLNew Total Supply21,165,096,531 APLCurrent Circulating Supply21,165,096,531 APL”

Buying and Selling Apollon Limassol

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollon Limassol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Apollon Limassol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Apollon Limassol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Apollon Limassol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Apollon Limassol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.