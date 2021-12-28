Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Position Boosted by GWM Advisors LLC

GWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 843,047 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 75,495 shares during the period. Apple accounts for approximately 3.0% of GWM Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $119,291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new stake in Apple during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Milestone Resources Group Ltd lifted its position in shares of Apple by 92.6% in the 3rd quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 416 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apple by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. now owns 478 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple in the 3rd quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 43.5% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 594 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. 56.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,350,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.68, for a total transaction of $3,717,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 473,347 shares of company stock valued at $67,822,283 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

AAPL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $132.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Apple from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $169.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Fundamental Research raised their target price on shares of Apple from $163.99 to $164.79 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.06.

AAPL stock opened at $180.33 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $2.96 trillion, a P/E ratio of 32.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $160.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $150.06. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $116.21 and a 52 week high of $182.13.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24. The firm had revenue of $83.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.94 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 144.13%. The company’s revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 5.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.66%.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

