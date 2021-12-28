APY.Finance Price Tops $0.29 (APY)

APY.Finance (CURRENCY:APY) traded down 11.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 28th. APY.Finance has a total market capitalization of $16.45 million and $309,983.00 worth of APY.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, APY.Finance has traded 8.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One APY.Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.29 or 0.00000605 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002098 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001805 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.04 or 0.00058745 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,767.43 or 0.07894110 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36.23 or 0.00075908 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $48,083.62 or 1.00752286 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.84 or 0.00052040 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00008131 BTC.

APY.Finance Coin Profile

APY.Finance’s genesis date was November 5th, 2020. APY.Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 57,001,624 coins. The official website for APY.Finance is apy.finance . APY.Finance’s official Twitter account is @apyfinance . The official message board for APY.Finance is medium.com/apy-finance

According to CryptoCompare, “APY.Finance gives users a single place to deposit their liquidity. The platform handles all the heavy lifting of yield farming by pooling user liquidity and distributing the gas cost. This was designed to make onboarding simple and cheap. “

APY.Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as APY.Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire APY.Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy APY.Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

