ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $2.46

ARCA biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABIO) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.46 and traded as low as $2.34. ARCA biopharma shares last traded at $2.35, with a volume of 215,787 shares trading hands.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.86 million, a P/E ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 2.52.

Get ARCA biopharma alerts:

ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

In other news, VP Christopher David Ozeroff bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.26 per share, with a total value of $113,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of ARCA biopharma in the second quarter worth $241,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ARCA biopharma by 189.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 398,507 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,391,000 after buying an additional 261,009 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of ARCA biopharma by 39.8% in the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 130,395 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 37,154 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ARCA biopharma by 8.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 95,358 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 7,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of ARCA biopharma by 952.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,744 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 36,873 shares during the last quarter. 8.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO)

ARCA biopharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for cardiovascular diseases. The firm focuses on the cardiovascular pathophysiology, molecular genetics, and clinical development. Its product candidate, Gencaro is a pharmacologic beta-blocker and mild vasodilator, which is developed for the treatment of chronic heart failure and other indications.

Further Reading: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for ARCA biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARCA biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.