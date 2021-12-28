Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Shares Sold by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp decreased its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 878,675 shares of the company’s stock after selling 142,736 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned about 0.16% of Archer-Daniels-Midland worth $52,730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 16.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,162,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,471,000 after acquiring an additional 165,095 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 13.3% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 693,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,592,000 after buying an additional 81,251 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 26.9% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 53,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,445,000 after buying an additional 11,269 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 18.8% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 20,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after buying an additional 3,241 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 4.5% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 32,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,954,000 after buying an additional 1,390 shares during the period. 77.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ADM. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays raised their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Stephens downgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $67.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Archer-Daniels-Midland has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.18.

Shares of NYSE ADM opened at $66.07 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.27, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.17. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 52-week low of $49.10 and a 52-week high of $69.30.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.08. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 3.26%. The business had revenue of $20.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is 31.97%.

In other news, SVP D Cameron Findlay sold 99,503 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.73, for a total value of $6,341,326.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co processes oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa and other agricultural commodities. The company operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions and Nutrition. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

