Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) Stock Price Up 3%

Shares of Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO) rose 3% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $5.49 and last traded at $5.49. Approximately 7,885 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,090,639 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.33.

ARCO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arcos Dorados from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Bank of America lowered Arcos Dorados from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arcos Dorados presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.62.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.06 and a 200 day moving average of $5.44. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 48.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97.

Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.06. Arcos Dorados had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 0.95%. The firm had revenue of $723.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $712.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.14) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Arcos Dorados by 617.7% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 11,213 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 13,379 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arcos Dorados during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Arcos Dorados during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Arcos Dorados during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Arcos Dorados by 51.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 18,823 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 6,420 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.22% of the company’s stock.

Arcos Dorados Company Profile

Arcos Dorados Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of restaurants. The firm operates and franchises McDonald’s restaurants in the food services industry through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Caribbean Division, North Latin America division (NOLAD), and South Latin America division (SLAD).

