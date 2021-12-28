Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $96.73.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ARNA shares. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $93.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 13th. JMP Securities lowered shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “market outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Citigroup lowered shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $101.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th.

NASDAQ ARNA opened at $92.04 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 14.82, a quick ratio of 14.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $65.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.36. Arena Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $45.50 and a 1 year high of $94.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.50 and a beta of 0.37.

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.53) by ($0.68). During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.69) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Arena Pharmaceuticals will post -10.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AXA S.A. grew its stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 5.6% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 5,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 631.8% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 622 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 134,412 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,004,000 after buying an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 530.1% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 712 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 14.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,419 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.29% of the company’s stock.

About Arena Pharmaceuticals

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel drugs that target G protien-coupled receptors. It offers drugs for treatment in the field of cardiovascular, central nervous system, inflammatory, and metabolic diseases.

