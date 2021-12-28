Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ:ARBK) Trading Down 6.3%

Argo Blockchain Plc (NASDAQ:ARBK)’s stock price fell 6.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $13.67 and last traded at $13.80. 1,053 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 501,550 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.73.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ARBK. Compass Point assumed coverage on Argo Blockchain in a report on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on Argo Blockchain in a report on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital assumed coverage on Argo Blockchain in a report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Argo Blockchain in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Argo Blockchain in a report on Monday, October 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.80.

Get Argo Blockchain alerts:

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.23.

Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ:ARBK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $25.98 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Argo Blockchain Plc will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARBK. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Argo Blockchain during the 3rd quarter valued at about $287,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Argo Blockchain during the 3rd quarter valued at about $421,000. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Argo Blockchain during the 3rd quarter valued at about $511,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Argo Blockchain during the 3rd quarter valued at about $800,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Argo Blockchain during the 3rd quarter valued at about $967,000. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ:ARBK)

Argo Blockchain Plc provides sustainable blockchain infrastructure and cryptocurrency mining. Argo Blockchain Plc is headquartered in London, UK.

Featured Story: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for Argo Blockchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argo Blockchain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.