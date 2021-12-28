Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS) Stock Price Up 3.1%

Arhaus Inc (NASDAQ:ARHS)’s share price rose 3.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $11.20 and last traded at $11.20. Approximately 4,895 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 534,473 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.86.

ARHS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Arhaus in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. William Blair assumed coverage on Arhaus in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Arhaus in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Arhaus in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group assumed coverage on Arhaus in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.88.

Get Arhaus alerts:

In other Arhaus news, CMO Jennifer E. Porter purchased 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.99 per share, for a total transaction of $359,700.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Lisa Chi purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.99 per share, for a total transaction of $32,970.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 93,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,078,670 in the last ninety days.

Arhaus Inc is a lifestyle brand and omni-channel retailer of premium home furnishings. The company offers assortment of heirloom quality products. Arhaus Inc is based in BOSTON HEIGHTS, Ohio.

Featured Article: What is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Arhaus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arhaus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.