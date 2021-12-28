Ark One Day Trading Volume Tops $4.03 Million (ARK)

Ark (CURRENCY:ARK) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 28th. During the last week, Ark has traded up 4.5% against the dollar. One Ark coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.29 or 0.00002625 BTC on major exchanges. Ark has a total market capitalization of $173.24 million and approximately $4.03 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ark alerts:

EOS (EOS) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00006632 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001938 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 18.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000051 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 38.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000061 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Acet (ACT) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001154 BTC.

Atlantis Metaverse (TAU) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000426 BTC.

Ark Coin Profile

Ark is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 11th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 161,278,856 coins and its circulating supply is 134,065,021 coins. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ark is ark.io . The Reddit community for Ark is /r/ArkEcosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Ark is blog.ark.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform built on top an improved Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system derived from Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It uses Smart Bridges to communicate with others (new and existing) blockchains to further increase its reach, providing a wider range of features in a single place. Ark plans to stimulate cryptocurrency mass adoption by offering multiple consumer tools like a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and others. Adding more features and tools along the way. “

Ark Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ark should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ark using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ark and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.