Arqma Price Down 11.9% Over Last Week (ARQ)

Arqma (CURRENCY:ARQ) traded 6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 28th. One Arqma coin can now be bought for $0.0495 or 0.00000104 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Arqma has a market capitalization of $584,720.57 and approximately $1,221.00 worth of Arqma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Arqma has traded down 11.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Arqma alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $47,675.94 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,811.52 or 0.07994633 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000367 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $146.39 or 0.00307049 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $439.65 or 0.00922158 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00012499 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.10 or 0.00073628 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $209.34 or 0.00439080 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00007523 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $121.58 or 0.00255020 BTC.

About Arqma

Arqma (ARQ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-lite hashing algorithm. Arqma’s total supply is 17,859,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,814,456 coins. The Reddit community for Arqma is /r/arqma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Arqma’s official Twitter account is @ArQmA_Network . The official website for Arqma is arqma.com

According to CryptoCompare, “ArQmA is a decentralized public project of block chains, cryptocurrencies, and is fully open source. ArQmA creates a full currency exchange platform which aims to connect banks, payment providers, digital asset exchanges, corporations, and simple people via crypto to provide a payment system for everyone. ARQ is PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight-Lite algorithm. It is anti-ASIC and Nicehash to give everyone a chance to mine. “

Arqma Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arqma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arqma should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Arqma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Arqma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Arqma and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.