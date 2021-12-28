Arteris (NASDAQ:AIP) Shares Down 5.4%

Arteris Inc (NASDAQ:AIP)’s share price dropped 5.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $20.68 and last traded at $20.80. Approximately 1,372 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 170,306 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.99.

AIP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Arteris in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Arteris in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Arteris in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Arteris in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Arteris in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Arteris has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.80.

Arteris (NASDAQ:AIP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.06. On average, equities research analysts expect that Arteris Inc will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Arteris IP is a provider of System IP consisting of NoC interconnect and other IP as well as IP Deployment software which accelerate creation of SoC type semiconductors. Arteris IP is based in CAMPBELL, Calif.

