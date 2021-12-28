Arweave (AR) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $46.29 Million

Arweave (CURRENCY:AR) traded down 7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 28th. Over the last week, Arweave has traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar. One Arweave coin can currently be purchased for about $54.79 or 0.00114440 BTC on major exchanges. Arweave has a total market cap of $1.83 billion and approximately $46.29 million worth of Arweave was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002089 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.27 or 0.00011000 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000021 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000255 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000022 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

My Master War (MAT) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000997 BTC.

About Arweave

Arweave is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 30th, 2017. Arweave’s total supply is 63,190,435 coins and its circulating supply is 33,394,701 coins. Arweave’s official Twitter account is @cappasity and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Arweave is www.arweave.org . The official message board for Arweave is medium.com/@arweave

According to CryptoCompare, “Arweave is a new type of storage that backs data with sustainable and perpetual endowments, allowing users and developers to truly store data forever – for the very first time. As a collectively owned hard drive that never forgets, Arweave allows users to remember and preserve valuable information, apps, and history indefinitely. By preserving history, it prevents others from rewriting it. “

Arweave Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arweave directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arweave should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Arweave using one of the exchanges listed above.

